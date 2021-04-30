Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $108.56

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $108.56, but opened at $104.32. Upstart shares last traded at $106.27, with a volume of 4,321 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.03.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth $52,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth $78,000.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
