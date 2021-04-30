Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $108.56

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $108.56, but opened at $104.32. Upstart shares last traded at $106.27, with a volume of 4,321 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.03.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth $52,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth $78,000.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

