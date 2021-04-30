UREEQA Price Down 46.1% This Week (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. UREEQA has a total market cap of $6.68 million and $3.50 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00002772 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 46.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00063905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00284823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.93 or 0.01100857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00027033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.45 or 0.00710140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,322.21 or 1.00174168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.