Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.47

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.47 and traded as high as $15.15. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 5,332 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $585.59 million, a P/E ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

