Urus (URUS) Trading Up 24.4% This Week

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Urus coin can currently be bought for $24.35 or 0.00041931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Urus has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a market cap of $11.45 million and $2.14 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00066437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.24 or 0.00768376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00095120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,396.67 or 0.07570514 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

