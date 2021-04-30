US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. US Ecology updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.650-0.880 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.65-0.88 EPS.

Shares of ECOL traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.46. 244,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.