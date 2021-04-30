US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Down 6.2%

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.76 and last traded at $40.78. Approximately 1,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 151,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get US Ecology alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. Research analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.