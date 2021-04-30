USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

NASDAQ:USAK traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $15.37. 874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

