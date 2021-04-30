USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Gap Up to $88.80

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.80, but opened at $92.57. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $92.74, with a volume of 86 shares changing hands.

USNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $182,748.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,004.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jim Brown sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $69,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,415 shares in the company, valued at $455,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $13,640,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,969 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $4,586,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 148.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 41,105 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

