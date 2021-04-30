USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $14.38 billion and approximately $1.88 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.52 or 0.05100345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065216 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USD Coin Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 14,380,157,844 coins. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.