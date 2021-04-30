USDX (USDX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006708 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000115 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.