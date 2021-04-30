Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group owned 0.63% of Utah Medical Products worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTMD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTMD opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average is $87.11. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $320.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.29.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

