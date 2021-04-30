Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Down 40.9% in April

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,500 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the March 31st total of 477,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCNX. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vaccinex in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vaccinex by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCNX stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Vaccinex has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

