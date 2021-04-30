Vai (VAI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.01 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $192.69 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 205,826,126 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

