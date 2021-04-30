Valobit (VBIT) Reaches Market Cap of $9.65 Million

Valobit (CURRENCY:VBIT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Valobit has a total market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $63,720.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valobit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Valobit has traded up 180.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00063024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00282884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.28 or 0.01085971 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00026486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.88 or 0.00703183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,673.38 or 1.00165682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Valobit Profile

Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,172,980 coins. Valobit’s official website is valobit.io . Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Valobit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valobit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valobit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valobit using one of the exchanges listed above.

