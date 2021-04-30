Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VVV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

VVV stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.34. 929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,157. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 23.0% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 29.0% in the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 133,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Valvoline by 72.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 579,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 243,922 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter worth $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

