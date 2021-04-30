VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Trading Down 0.1%

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.57. 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.