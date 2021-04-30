VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Stake Lessened by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,500,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,074,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,160,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,861,000.

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $188.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.71. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1 year low of $87.48 and a 1 year high of $230.01.

