Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $152.72. 65,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,959. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $153.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

