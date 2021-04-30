Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsimple US Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 338,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

ESGV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.13. 14,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $78.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.