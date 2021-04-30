Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $46,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,604 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 291,570 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,583,000 after buying an additional 54,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,488. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.