Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) is Capital Advantage Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 0.35% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $18,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 50,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,037,000.

Shares of VPL traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,210. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.08. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

