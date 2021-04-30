Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) is Capital Advantage Inc.’s Largest Position

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 10.3% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $15,455,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,409,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 133,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 42,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares during the period.

VIGI stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.00. 1,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,947. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $86.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

