Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Down 45.1% in April

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the March 31st total of 243,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VIGI stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.15. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $86.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 100,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 204,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after buying an additional 52,593 shares in the last quarter.

