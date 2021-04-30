Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $18,234,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $16,057,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $7,615,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $5,508,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after buying an additional 78,102 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.00. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

