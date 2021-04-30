Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 5.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 162.7% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 49,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,152. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $127.65 and a 52 week high of $196.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.