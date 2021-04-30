Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter.

MGC traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,326. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.23. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $149.08.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.