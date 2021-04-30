Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Decreased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $234.05 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $234.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.