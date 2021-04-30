Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Cut by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,111 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,950,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,876. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

