Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Capital Advantage Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,363,000 after purchasing an additional 180,058 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.60. 5,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,203. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.92 and a twelve month high of $141.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

