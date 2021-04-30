Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.30. 7,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,799. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

