Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Down 38.6% in April

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,500 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the March 31st total of 460,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,993,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $62.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

