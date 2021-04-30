Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 6.5% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $20,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,437,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 195,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,043. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $175.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

