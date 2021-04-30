Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Good Life Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.67. 362,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,600. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

