Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.92. The stock had a trading volume of 288,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,600. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

