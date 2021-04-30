Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $186.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.63. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86.

