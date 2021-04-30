Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.47% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,042. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.12 and a twelve month high of $210.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.98 and a 200-day moving average of $176.99.

