Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 626.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOO opened at $205.26 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.12 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.99.

