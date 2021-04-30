Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Bfsg LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.0% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VTI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,317. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

