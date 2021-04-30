Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,496,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.52. 85,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,387,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.