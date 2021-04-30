Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Stock Position Boosted by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,168,000.

VFMO traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $129.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,160 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.51.

