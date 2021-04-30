Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Boosted by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.9% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after buying an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after buying an additional 365,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.88. 56,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,284. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $136.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

