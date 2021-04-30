Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Varian Medical Systems worth $18,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $177.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.14. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $177.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

