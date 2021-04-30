Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.00

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 103.85 ($1.36), with a volume of 89509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.32).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87.

Various Eateries Company Profile (LON:VARE)

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two brands across eleven locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

