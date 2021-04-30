VAULT One Day Volume Reaches $6,253.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $10.80 or 0.00018588 BTC on exchanges. VAULT has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $6,253.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00063874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00286028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $641.25 or 0.01103259 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00027237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.00712137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,994.84 or 0.99779442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,938 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

