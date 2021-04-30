Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Up to $9.21

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $9.66. Vaxart shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 397,442 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VXRT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

