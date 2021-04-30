Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VECO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,015. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

