Veles Price Up 46.9% Over Last Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 106.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Veles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. Veles has a total market capitalization of $174,902.64 and approximately $581.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veles has traded up 46.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,999.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.64 or 0.04785587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,008.60 or 0.01738968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.17 or 0.00470978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.59 or 0.00723438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.72 or 0.00561584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00063994 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.62 or 0.00423483 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,479 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,808 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

