Ventas (VTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Ventas has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.66-0.71 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ventas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.