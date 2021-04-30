Venus Trading 71.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Venus has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $528.71 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus has traded 71.3% higher against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $107.87 or 0.00186098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,707.89 or 0.99559743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00039232 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000801 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,707,673 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

