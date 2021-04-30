VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Issues Earnings Results

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%.

NASDAQ:VEON traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.78. 42,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,133. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. VEON has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VEON stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 773.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,179 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VEON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

